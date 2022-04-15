'Kangana is a Thorough Professional, But I Was Careful Around Her': Arjun Rampal
Rampal plays a detective in London Files. The actor talks about the show, Kangana Ranaut and about tying the knot.
Arjun Rampal, who essays the role of Om Singh, a homicide detective in the upcoming thriller series London Files tells The Quint, "the whole show has been extremely challenging."
When asked about an incident in Bollywood that he would have loved to solve if he were a detective in real life Arjun said, "I am a huge fan of Parveen Babi. I would like to explore her world if I were a detective".
Arjun also spoke about parenting, working with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming release Dhaakad and about tying the knot.
London Files is directed by Sachin Pathak. The six episode series will premiere on Voot Select on April 21.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.