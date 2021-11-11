‘Everyone Will Know Soon’: Kangana Ranaut on the Identity of Her Partner

Kangana Ranaut opened up about her future plans.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has ‘someone special in her life’ and also opened up about how she envisions her life a few years down the road. During her appearance at the Times Now Summit, Kangana said that she sees herself as a ‘mother in five years’.
Kangana Ranaut said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India.” When asked if she has a partner she replied in the affirmative and said that everyone will know the person’s identity soon.
Kangana was honoured with the Padma Shri on 8 November. She shared a picture of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind handing her the award and wrote, “Long ago when I started my career …. A question bothered me … I asked myself some want money, some want fans …. some seek fame and some just want attention …. What do I want? Deep down I always knew as a girl child I wanted to earn respect and that is my treasure. Thank you India for this gift.”
Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Thalaivii, a biopic on the actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa who serves as the six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. She has several films including Tejas and Dhaakad in the pipeline. She also turned producer for the film Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.
