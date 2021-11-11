‘Everyone Will Know Soon’: Kangana Ranaut on the Identity of Her Partner

Actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has ‘someone special in her life’ and also opened up about how she envisions her life a few years down the road. During her appearance at the Times Now Summit, Kangana said that she sees herself as a ‘mother in five years’.

Kangana Ranaut said, “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India.” When asked if she has a partner she replied in the affirmative and said that everyone will know the person’s identity soon.