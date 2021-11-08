ADVERTISEMENT
Kangana Ranaut receives the Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami Honoured With Padma Shri

The Padma Awards 2020 were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, veteran TV and theatre actor Sarita Joshi and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday, 8 November, in Delhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Noted Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan.

Kangana wore a green and golden saree for the occasion. Sami chose a black sherwani with golden embroidery at the neck.

Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts are Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and late singer SP Balasubramaniam.

