Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Shares First Looks of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Kangana Ranaut released the first look posters of the film Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. The film marks Ranaut’s debut as a film producer and will release on Amazon Prime.

Kangana shared the first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Shiraz Khan Afghani with the caption, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil se milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru.”