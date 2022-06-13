Filmmakers Can't Be Flippant About Things That Affect Social Fabric: Kabir Khan

Kabir added, "If you are offended, you must articulate it, but there are civilised ways".

When asked about certain films being screened for political leaders before they are released Kabir replied, "I think that there should just one institution, the certification board, that rates and clears your film, and once that has been passed with a certain rating and is playing in the theatres, the authorities should ensure nobody can put a stop to it. I absolutely don't agree with extra-constitutional bodies and random organisations getting up in any part of a city and demanding that a film be screened for them".

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty.