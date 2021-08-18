Taliban Is an Ideology that Transcends All Religions: Filmmaker Kabir Khan

You have shot several documentaries in Afghanistan, your first feature film Kabul Express was shot there, so you would have a lot of local contacts in the country. Are you in touch with them, are they braving it out or have some of them reached out for help?

Kabir Khan: We have so many friends there, not just because of Kabul Express but also because I have shot several documentaries there before Kabul Express. A lot of them had already relocated because even though the Taliban is in possession of Kabul today, but the Taliban resurgence started in 2006 itself.

Siddiq Barmak, a very dear friend of mine who made the film Osama, which was nominated for an Oscar, he relocated a few years back, he's in France. So, a lot of them have gone away. But yes, even then there are people we know - there is an actor who was a part of Kabul Express, who's very vocal, he's an anti-Taliban critic, he has very openly expressed his love for cinema and especially Bollywood and India, he's in Kabul. He reached out to us, day before yesterday they ransacked his house and he's underground now. He's been reaching out to us and saying can we help him get a visa and reach India.

But one feels heartbroken and helpless really because we don't know what to do - of course we are reaching out to authorities, we are reaching out to people and seeing if we can send guarantees, send some letter or whatever we can do to help them get a visa and come here but I don't think there is much one can do right now. Most of the time their phones are off, they are scared, they are underground.