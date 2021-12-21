I Told Ranveer Singh Not to Worry About Looking Like Kapil Dev: Kabir Khan

Filmmaker Kabir Khan in a special conversation with The Quint tells us about the challenges he faced in making the much-awaited sports drama 83. From researching for the film to get the facts right, to the process of casting, Kabir opens up about how he went about recreating Team India's victory at 1983 Cricket World Cup. The filmmaker also revealed why he felt Ranveer Singh would be the ideal choice to play Kapil Dev in the film. He also explained that casting Deepika Padukone in the role of Kapil's wife Romi wasn't a marketing gimmick.

Watch this video interview with Kabir Khan for more.