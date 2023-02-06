Juhi Chawla Jets off to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Wedding

After several years of dating, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot on 7 February, as per reports. The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already begun in full swing as several Bollywood celebs were spotted arriving in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the wedding is taking place.

Actor Juhi Chawla has also joined the star-studded guest list. Taking to social media on 6 February, she shared a picture of herself from the flight and captioned it "#SidKiara".