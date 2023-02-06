Pics: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal All Set to Attend Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal All Set to Attend Sidharth & Kiara's Wedding

Isha Ambani was clicked at Jaisalmer airport as she & Anand Piramal get ready to attend Sidharth-Kiara's wedding.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal all set to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Isha Ambani travelled to Jaisalmer on Sunday, 5 February, night to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Isha is a childhood friend of Kiara's. She was accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal. Isha was dressed in an embroidered white outfit. As per reports, the wedding will take place on 7 February.

Among the guests are Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal clicked at Jaisalmer airport as they are set to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Isha was dressed in an embroidered white outfit.

Isha is Kiara's childhood friend.

