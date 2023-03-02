Johnny Lever & Saurabh Shukla Re-Create SRK-Salman Khan's 'Pathaan' Scene

Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever re-create the iconic Pathaan scene.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Disney+ Hotstar recently released a teaser of their upcoming comedy show Pop Kaun, featuring comedy veterans Saurabh Shukla and Johnny Lever.
In the promo video, the two stars are seated side by side on the edge of a bridge, spoofing the post-credits scene from Pathaan that features Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
In the video, Johnny and Saurabh discuss who will take their place when they retire from comedy, much like SRK and Salman do in the film as they talk about action heroes. They also mock comedian Kapil Sharma without really naming him, referring to him as the one who calls celebrities on his TV show.
Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Johnny captioned the post, referring to SRK's famous dialogue from Pathaan. He wrote, "Kursi ki peti baandh lijiye mausam bigadne nahi, comedy hone wala hai! (Fasten your seatbelts, because it's the season of comedy!) #HotstarSpecials #PopKaun - #comingsoon only on @disneyplushotstar."
Here, take a look:
Talking about the show, Johnny shared in a media statement, "From old school punches to new age gags, Pop Kaun has it all. With Pop Kaun, I’m making my digital debut and what better way to enter into the digital world than to be a part of the biggest comedy show of the year. The creation and direction of Farhad Samji takes the show to newer heights and we are really excited for audiences to enjoy this laughter riot on Disney+ Hotstar."
Similarly, Saurabh added, "Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favorite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen. With Farhad Samji’s creation and direction, we are looking forward to the show releasing on Disney+ Hotstar."
Pop Kaun has been created by Farhad Samji, who is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)