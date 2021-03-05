Watch: Johnny Lever and His Kids Shake a Leg in Viral Video

Johnny Lever and kids participate in the #DontTouchMeChallenge.

<p>A video of Johnny Lever dancing with his kids has gone viral on social media.</p>
i

Actor and comedian Johnny Lever took the internet by storm with a video of him and his kids Jamie and Jessey dancing to A-Star’s ‘Don’t Touch Me’ as part of the #DontTouchMeChallenge. The video has since then gone viral, with people marvelling at their dance moves, the never-ageing Johnny Lever, and the uncanny resemblance his kids have with him.

Let’s look at some of the reactions:

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
