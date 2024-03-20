Johnny Depp Responds After 'Blow' Co-Star Lola Glaudini Accuses Him of Abuse

In a statement given to Deadline, Depp's representative said, "Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew, and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time."

According to the Deadline report, in the podcast, Glaudini shared that while filming a scene for Blow, director Ted Demme asked her to ‘burst out laughing’ as Johnny delivered a monologue. "I hear the cue, and I go, haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face, and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re f****** pulling focus. You f****** idiot. Oh, now, oh now, it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f****** shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f****** stay,'" she further said.

The actor also added that it was her first day on set and that she hadn't met Depp before this day. She also shared that she ‘idolised’ Depp and was ‘so excited to work with him' until he ‘reamed her in her face’.

Glaudini further revealed that Depp approached her following the incident and said that he was 'really in his head' and staying in the character he was playing. She added that Deep also said he wanted to make sure “we’re cool and everything," to which she replied, "totally cool."

Blow was a biographical crime drama about an American cocaine kingpin and his worldwide network. In addition to Depp and Glaudini, the film also featured Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, and Paul Reubens in key roles.