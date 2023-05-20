Johnny Depp At Cannes: Film Festivals And Their History Of Welcoming Abusers

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off earlier this week with the historical drama Jeanne du Barry, Johnny Depp’s new film and comeback project after his infamous and much publicised defamation trial last year. Depp wasn’t just welcomed back to the fold by his peers with a pat on the back and a few warm handshakes; his film got a seven-minute standing ovation after its premiere on 16 May at what is considered one of the Big Five festivals in the world.

As tears welled up in his eyes, the ageing actor told the press that this wasn’t really a comeback because “I never went anywhere.”