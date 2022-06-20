Jewish Museum Refutes Any Event Organised for Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘Humanity Tour'

Vivek Agnihotri previously directed 'The Kashmir Files'
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The Kashmir Files filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri had recently shared a post on his Twitter account on 26 May, about organizing a month-long 'Humanity Tour' in different locations across Europe, with his actor-producer wife, Pallavi Joshi.
A Jewish Museum in Berlin, which was on the director's list of places to visit, refuted that it had planned any event in order to "spread awareness about the problems of Genocide & Terrorism and how Indic Principles of Humanity" can overcome it, according to a report by The Wire.
As per the tweet, Agnihotri's tour was supposed to commence from 28 May and end by 26 June. It was expected to be held across several locations in the United Kingdom, Germany and Netherlands.
However, the staff of the Jewish Museum in Berlin responded to The Wire over an email and stated, "There is no event planned with Mr. Agnihotri from our side, nor are we aware of any official visit to the museum.”
As per The Wire, this was reportedly the second event on Agnihotri's tour which was cancelled, first being at the Oxford University. The event was postponed by the Oxford Union on 31 May, following which, the director released a video statement threatening to sue the Union. The event was then rescheduled to 1 July.
After the success of The Kashmir Files, Agnihotri has announced that his next film will be titled, 'The Delhi Files' which will focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.