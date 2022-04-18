‘Till Date There’s Been No Justice’: Vivek Agnihotri Announces ‘The Delhi Files'

Vivek also accused the Congress of ‘killing lots of innocent people and covering it up’, adding, “Till date, there has been no justice, what can be worse than that. But if history is taught to people, facts are told to people then people stand up and they seek justice.”

The filmmaker, who was accused by many of distorting the truth and propagating problematic politics in The Kashmir Files also said that history should be ‘evidence and fact-based’.

Anupam Kher wished Vivek luck for his next venture and tweeted, “Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. #RightToLife.”