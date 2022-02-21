Jeh Turns 1: Kareena Kapoor's Wishes Feature Taimur, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 16 October 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Their second son Jeh Ali Khan was born on 21 February 2021.

On the work front, Kareena stars in the film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 11 August. The epic drama Adipurush stars Saif, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas.