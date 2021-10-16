Prabhas Cracked up Whenever I Spoke in Telugu for 'Adipurush': Kriti Sanon

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 October. The film's unusual concept has is much talked-about. Through the trailer, we get a glimpse of how Rajkummar's character, an orphan, wants to 'adopt' parents as his partner (played Kriti Sanon) wishes to marry a man who has a family and a dog. The elderly couple is played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Speaking to The Quint Kriti recalls what it was to be on the sets with Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Kriti has a bunch of big films lined up in the coming months, one of them being Adipurush with Prabhas. The actor tells us how different it was to work on that film, and also opens up about her movie with Akshay Kumar, titled Bachchan Pandey.