Jai Bhim: Vanniyar Sangam Files Complaint in Court Against Suriya, Gnanavel

“The accused persons’ reckless depiction of the Vanniyar Community in poor light with villainy and criminal bent of mind has delivered an irreparable dent in the hitherto earned high reputation of the community with one deadly blow in accused film wiping out all good will the Vanniyar community has enjoyed so far from all other communities,” the complaint filed in court by Arulmozhi says.

The main contention in the complaint is that in one of the scenes in Jai Bhim, the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam is shown in the calendar behind the sub-inspector who stood accused of custodial torture. Agni Kundam, or the symbol depicting a fire emerging from a holy pot, is the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam.

By doing this, the complaint states, the filmmakers “clearly exhibited the intention of accused persons, having a malafide intention of defaming the members of Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of the entire Vanniyar community.”

“The accused have projected the said wicked person, a wrong doer, as if he belonged to Vanniyar community thereby imputing that the members of the Vanniyar community are prone to commit wrong and illegal things while in real life said Sub Inspector does not belong to Vanniyar Community,” Arulmozhi’s complaint says.