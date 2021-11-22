Jai Bhim Dir Gnanavel Expresses Regret, Says ‘Vanniyar Calendar’ Was Unintended

“When the film came out on Amazon on the night of November 1 and we found out about the calendar through social media, all efforts were made to change it immediately on the morning of November 2,” he said, adding that the picture was changed immediately, and that he hoped everyone would understand that their intentions when they made the change.

“As a director, I should take responsibility. It is unfair to ask Suriya to take responsibility for this controversy. As a producer and actor, Suriya portrayed the role to shed light on the problems meted out to the tribal community. I would like to apologise to him for all that he has been put through,” he said.

Gnanavel said that the film does not intend to target or shame a particular person or community, and apologised to those offended.

The Vanniyar Sangam has been up in arms against Suriya and had recently approached the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Tamil Nadu Information and Public Relations Department to not consider the movie for any appreciation, recognition or award, claiming that certain scenes were deliberately included to create communal disharmony.