Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by Delhi Court in Extortion Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Patiala court in Delhi and she has been asked to appear on 26 September, as per a report by ANI. The court has also reportedly taken cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Jacqueline.

Jacqueline was named as an accused by the ED in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Earlier this month, a supplementary chargesheet was filed by ED against Jacqueline.