Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Alleges Bias After Nora Fatehi Made Witness

She further stated that the Fixed Deposits, attached vide the impugned order, have no nexus with a crime and neither the FDs are created by using the alleged proceeds of crime, reported ANI. The deposits are from the actor's "own legitimate of income and much before in time from even knowing that the main accused Chandrashekhar even existed in this world", the petition reads.

Jacquline reportedly stated that she has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons till date. "She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of the modus operandi adopted by the main accused Chandrasekhar. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution," the plea adds.

In its recent supplementary chargesheet filed in the extortion case again Chandrasekhar, the ED had mentioned Jacqueline's name as an accused.