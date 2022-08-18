Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Dear Me...': Jacqueline Fernandez Shares a Note After Extortion Case Filed

The actor has been named in ED's chargesheet in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the ED in connection with the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a note on her Instagram story, after her name was filed in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet in an extortion case of Rs 200 crore. The actor was named in the case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The note on Jacqueline's story was initially posted by an Instagram community run by her, called 'SheRoxworld', which has 1.18 lakh followers.

The note read, "Dear me, I deserve all good things, I'm powerful, I accept myself, it'll all be okay. I'm strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it."

As per a report by the NDTV, Chandrasekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the ED had reportedly mentioned gifts actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from Chandrasekhar.

The actor was also questioned by the ED earlier this year, in August.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in filmmaker Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona alongside Kiccha Sudeep.

