Jacqueline Fernandez Named in Chargesheet in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
The ED had filed a chargesheet against Sukesh Chandrasekhar for alleged extortion of approximately Rs. 200 crore.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been named an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, as per a report by NDTV.
The ED had filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekhar for alleged extortion of approximately Rs. 200 crore. The ED chargesheet reportedly mentioned gifts actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had received from him.
In August this year, Jacqueline was questioned by the ED. Sources in the agency had told NDTV, "She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar."
