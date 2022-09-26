Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Interim Bail In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

According to the same report, additional sessions judge Shailender Malik is waiting for a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the actor's bail plea. Therefore, her regular bail will remain pending till a response is received from the ED.

The next hearing in the case will be held on 22 October, as per the report.

In August 2022, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the extortion case and was named as an accused in the ED's supplementary charge sheet of the same.