Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Police Again

According to the same report, Fernandez has been asked to report at the EOW office in Delhi at 11 am on Monday.

"We may also interrogate actress Jacqueline Fernandez and fashion designer Leepakshi face-to-face, like we did with Jacqueline and Sukesh’s aide, Pinki Irani,” an officer told the news portal.

Special commissioner of police (EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav also told the Hindustan Times, "The actor joined the investigation after getting the third summon. We interrogated the actor, keeping her face to face with Pinki Irani – who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh. We have also summoned fashion designer Leepakshi, to report in the EOW office same time on Monday. If needed, they will be quizzed keeping them face to face."

Earlier in August, Jacqueline was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the extortion case and was named as an accused in ED's supplementary charge sheet of the same.

Chandrasekhar was allegedly accused to have extorted around Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy. He has been arrested multiple times by the police, and is currently imprisoned in a Delhi jail, facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.