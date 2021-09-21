KBC 13: Jackie Shroff Finally Gets Amitabh Bachchan’s Autograph But Not on Paper

Jackie Shroff will join Amitabh Bachchan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Shroff is one of the many Bollywood actors who admire Amitabh Bachchan, and he grabbed the opportunity to finally get an autograph from Bachchan.

However, he didn't get the autograph on paper, instead he was presented with a necktie with Bachchan's signature and message. Jackie Shroff shared a picture of the autographed necktie on Instagram, and captioned it, "@amitabhbachchan sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila (I got this opportunity on KBC) and I couldn't resist asking for it."