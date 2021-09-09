KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls When Farah Khan Scolded Him on Set

Actor Deepika Padukone and choreographer Farah Khan are guests on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.
During a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan recalled an incident when Farah Khan apparently chided him when she had to choreograph him and his son Abhishek Bachchan. Actor Deepika Padukone and choreographer Farah Khan are the next guests on the show.
In a promo shared by Sony TV, Bachchan asked Deepika in Hindi, “Has Farah ever scolded you on set?” to which she replied, “When does she not?” Farah defended, “This is wrong!”
Then Bachchan recalled the incident and said in Hindi, “I’ve heard that you scold on sets a lot. Deepika, there was this one song that she (Farah) had to choreograph with me and Abhishek. We had to throw a cap on our heads and despite all the rehearsal it wasn’t falling on my head right.”
He added, “Then she scolded me, ‘Hey get it right, who do you think you are?’” Farah interjects and says, “I was telling that to Abhishek, sir!” Bachchan replied, “But his cap was falling right.” Farah then asked jokingly, “Is your cap falling correctly now?”
In a previous promo of the episode, which airs on Friday, Deepika Padukone can be seen complaining that her husband Ranveer Singh had promised he would make breakfast for her but he hasn’t. When Bachchan calls Ranveer, he promised to cook for Deepika.
In a separate clip, Farah Khan also comically offered one of her kids to host Amitabh Bachchan to make him ask them another question. At the start of the clip, Bachchan informs the guests that they will play till the hooter sounds.
When it does, Deepika and Farah attempt to negotiate with Bachchan for another question. Deepika says, “We’re doing a movie also together now,” and Farah added, “I am casting you also, sir.” When that didn’t seem to work, Farah joked, “Abhi hum kya karenge…mera ek baccha le lo. (Now, what can we do…take one of my kids.)”
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan star together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Deepika and Bachchan earlier worked together in Shoojit Sircar's Piku.
