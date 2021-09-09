KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls When Farah Khan Scolded Him on Set

Then Bachchan recalled the incident and said in Hindi, “I’ve heard that you scold on sets a lot. Deepika, there was this one song that she (Farah) had to choreograph with me and Abhishek. We had to throw a cap on our heads and despite all the rehearsal it wasn’t falling on my head right.”

He added, “Then she scolded me, ‘Hey get it right, who do you think you are?’” Farah interjects and says, “I was telling that to Abhishek, sir!” Bachchan replied, “But his cap was falling right.” Farah then asked jokingly, “Is your cap falling correctly now?”

In a previous promo of the episode, which airs on Friday, Deepika Padukone can be seen complaining that her husband Ranveer Singh had promised he would make breakfast for her but he hasn’t. When Bachchan calls Ranveer, he promised to cook for Deepika.

In a separate clip, Farah Khan also comically offered one of her kids to host Amitabh Bachchan to make him ask them another question. At the start of the clip, Bachchan informs the guests that they will play till the hooter sounds.