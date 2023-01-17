Italian film Legend Gina Lollobrigida Passes Away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Italian screen legend Gina Lollobrigida passed away at the age of 95. The veteran actor was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world” in the 1950s. She was also one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood. The news of her death was reported by ANSA news agency.
Follwing the news, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote, "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, the main character of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal."
She reportedly underwent an operation in September.
Best known for Luigi Comencini's 1953 classic Bread, Love and Dreams, and Jean Delannoy's 1956 The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Her breakthrough role was in the 1953 film Beat the Devil. She starred alongside Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart in the film.
The legendary actor was born on 4 July 1927, in Subiaco 50 kilometres east of Rome.
Lollobrigida won seven David di Donatello awards – the Italian equivalent of the Oscars. However, by the 1970s she had turned from acting to other creative pursuits such as photojournalism.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)