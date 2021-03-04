IT Raids: Swara, Anubhav, Ghaywan Lend Support to Taapsee & Anurag

On Wednesday (3 March), Income Tax officials conducted searches on the properties of Bollywood celebrities Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl over alleged tax evasion. The agency reportedly conducted raids at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

Following the news there was an outpouring of support for Taapsee and Anurag, both of whom have been very vocal about issues plaguing the country. Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to pen appreciation posts for both Taapsee and Anurag. "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!", Bhasker tweeted.