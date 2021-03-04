IT Raids: Swara, Anubhav, Ghaywan Lend Support to Taapsee & Anurag

Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha extend support to Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Wednesday (3 March), Income Tax officials conducted searches on the properties of Bollywood celebrities Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl over alleged tax evasion. The agency reportedly conducted raids at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
Following the news there was an outpouring of support for Taapsee and Anurag, both of whom have been very vocal about issues plaguing the country. Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to pen appreciation posts for both Taapsee and Anurag. "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!", Bhasker tweeted.
In another post Swara wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag".
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just."
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan wrote, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there’s definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72's house. Too much wealth in them".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined