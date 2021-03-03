Twitter Reacts to Income Tax Raids at Taapsee, Anurag's Properties

On Wednesday, 3 March, the Income Tax department conducted raids at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's properties, reported ANI. Searches were also conducted at filmmaker Vikal Bahl's properties and at KWAN, a talent management company. As per reports, the raids are connected to an alleged tax evasion.

Following this news, a number of social media users took to Twitter to extend their support to Taapsee and Anurag, who have been vocal about issues plaguing the country. Senior journalist Vir Sanghvi tweeted, "At some point this strategy will stop working. People will not be scared. They will still speak the truth".