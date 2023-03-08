'It Is Personal': Shah Rukh Khan Thanks His Fans For the Success of Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan Pathaan is a huge success amongst fans.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is reeling from the success of Pathaan took to Twitter on Wednesday, 8 March to thank all his fans for the love he has received for the film. He went on to say that he thinks that hard work is the only reason why the film was a mega-success.
He tweeted, “ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind."
As per reports, Pathaan's domestic collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 536 crore. The total worldwide gross is Rs 1,039 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that due to a partial holiday, the film saw an upward trend and managed to make one crore more.
On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara. The film is scheduled to release on 2 June. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.
