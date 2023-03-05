Here's What Baahubali 2 Producer Said About Pathaan Beating The Film's Records

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan has broken all possible box office records. The film has managed to pull audiences to the theatres despite its 39-day run at the cinemas. As per reports, on its sixth Friday, Pathaan managed to earn Rs 1.20 crore at the box office. This means that its collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 528.89 crore.

Moreover, it also managed to break the record of Baahubali 2. In response to this, the Baahubali 2 co-producer congratulated Shah Rukh and his team for the incredible feat.