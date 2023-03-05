Here's What Baahubali 2 Producer Said About Pathaan Beating The Film's Records
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan has broken all possible box office records. The film has managed to pull audiences to the theatres despite its 39-day run at the cinemas. As per reports, on its sixth Friday, Pathaan managed to earn Rs 1.20 crore at the box office. This means that its collection currently stands at an impressive Rs 528.89 crore.
Moreover, it also managed to break the record of Baahubali 2. In response to this, the Baahubali 2 co-producer congratulated Shah Rukh and his team for the incredible feat.
Baahubali 2 co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter and congratulated Shah Rukh and the entire team about breaking his film's box office record. He wrote, “Congratulations to @iamsrk sir, Siddharth Anand @yrf and the entire team of Pathaan on crossing @BaahubaliMovie 2 Hindi NBOC. Records are meant to be broken and I am happy it was none other than @iamsrk who did it!”
Siddharth Anand's Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
