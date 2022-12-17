ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter Grace An Award Show
Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Shibani Dandekar, and Babil Khan also graced the evening.
Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish-best to attend the Grazia Young Fashion Awards held in Mumbai, on 16 December. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Varma, among others slayed the evening in their black outfits. Actor Varun Dhawan, Shibani Dandekar, Rashmika Mandanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar also graced the star-studded evening.
Here are some pictures from the event.
