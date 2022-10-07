'Phone Bhoot' Teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Try to Escape From Katrina Kaif
The trailer of 'Phone Bhoot' will be launched on 10 October.
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have teamed up for filmmaker Gurmmeet Singh's upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The actors shared a quirky video before the release of the film's trailer on their social media handles on 7 October.
In the teaser, Katrina Kaif can be seen playing around with a miniature-like car in which Siddhant and Ishaan are seated. The duo tries to escape out of Katrina's hands to reach their destination safely. However, it seems like an almost-impossible escape.
Sharing the teaser of the film, Katrina wrote on Instagram, "Hey where do you think you are going? @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi Still 3 days to go for #PhoneBhootTrailer."
Siddhant also shared the same video on his social media handle and wrote, "Trying to reach safely to our destination in 3 Days!"
The trailer of the film is slated to release on 10 October.
