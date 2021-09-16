Late Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Gets His College Degree Despite Dropping Out

Babil Khan shared on Instagram that he received his college degree despite having dropped out. He shared a picture of the degree on Wednesday and wrote, “Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree.” Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Westminster in London.

Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar congratulated him for this achievement and expressed that his father always wanted him to complete his studies. She commented, "Blessed. I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much.. love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di.”