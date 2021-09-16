Late Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Gets His College Degree Despite Dropping Out

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Babil Khan shared on Instagram that he received his college degree despite having dropped out. He shared a picture of the degree on Wednesday and wrote, “Somehow I’ve managed to drop out and get my degree.” Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Westminster in London.
Babil’s mother Sutapa Sikdar congratulated him for this achievement and expressed that his father always wanted him to complete his studies. She commented, "Blessed. I feel baba wanted you to finish the course so so much.. love u.. Babila 'let's rocks jai Mata di.”
In June, Babil had announced that he wanted to pursue acting and thus, chose to drop out of college. He’d shared a note to his friends that read, “My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now.”
Babil Khan is set to star in National award-winning filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s, currently untitled, film and also stars Zayn Marie Khan. The film will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri, who shared pictures of Babil and Shoojit and wrote, “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil.
Babil Khan is set to make his debut with Anvitaa Dutt’s directorial Qala, which will stream on Netflix. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.
