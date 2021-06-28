Irrfan's Son Babil Khan Drops Out of College to Focus On Acting

He posted pictures of himself behind a camera, shooting a scene, to accompany the note. Babil is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee.

Babil has also bagged his second project even before the release of his debut film. Producer Ronnie Lahiri shared on Instagram that the Babil will star in a Shoojit Sircar directorial. “Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, And now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is? @babil.i.k @shoojitsircar @filmsrisingsun," he wrote.