IIFA 2022: Here's a Complete List of Winners

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) went on for two days, 3 and 4 June. The award function comprised of blazing performances from Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi and Sara Ali Khan. The show was held in Abu Dhabi, with Salman Khan hosting the event.

The 2022 technical award winners were announced at the IIFA Rocks 2022 ceremony. Vicky Kaushal’s period drama, Sardar Udham , emerged as the top winner. It won three awards which included cinematography and editing. It was followed by Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.