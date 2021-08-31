Shershaah Is Amazon Prime’s Most-Watched Film, Sidharth Mahotra Is ‘Overwhelmed'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.
(Photo Courtesy: Amazon Prime Video)
Shershaah has become the most watched Amazon Prime film in India. The streaming platform shared that the movie was streamed in more than 210 countries and territories, and in more than 4100 Indian towns and cities.
The Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer also became the most popular Hindi film on IMDb with a rating of 8.9. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the news on social media and thanked everyone for the milestone.
Sidharth tweeted that they’re ‘overwhelmed with the love and appreciation’. He tweeted, “Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you everyone for making it the most watched film on @primevideoin.”
The war drama directed by Vishnuvardhan is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, essayed by Sidharth. Kiara Advani, who played the role of Batra’s partner Dimple Cheema, shared that she is “grateful and overwhelmed by all the love and respect pouring in for #Shershaah.”
Shershaah released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August. The film was written by Sandeep Shrivastava and was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
Talking about the film, producer Karan Johar said in a statement, "Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and every one associated with it."
He further stated, "PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the brave heart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara’s performances and Vishnu’s directorial vision has received.”
Published: undefined