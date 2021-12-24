Review: Innumerable Facepalm Moments Prove to be Atrangi Re's Undoing

Never mind how baffling or absurd a premise might seem, sometimes the success of a love story depends on how much it makes us care for its characters and root for their union. Atrangi Re, weirdly enough, never trusts us with being up, close and personal with its protagonists. Director Aanand L Rai and writer Himanshu Sharma always keep us at a safe distance, feeding us basic details and nudging us to respond accordingly.

The first time we meet Rinku (Sara Ali Khan), she is being chased by a group of men in jeeps, with ominous music in the background. The girl puts up a spirited defence, throws bottles and gaalis around, unabashedly and eventually succumbs to only the jabs of the resident matriarch, her nani (played by a fierce Seema Biswas). Rinku is being accused of trying to run away with her lover. Observing Rinku fending off the attackers at the railway station is a medical student Vishu (Dhanush), who then is hurriedly whisked away by his friends. The setting is Siwan in Bihar. Soon, Vishu and Rinku’s paths will cross in the most unexpected of ways and for all his efforts to keep out of harm's way the two are forcibly tied into holy matrimony.