'I Miss My Home, Miss Justice': Sofia Hayat On Being 'Detained' in Dubai

Sofia Hayat is currently detained in Dubai.
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat recently shared an emotional video on social media on 1 February, claiming that she has been detained in Dubai for 33 days. Without specifying the reason for the detention, the actor-singer further stated that a travel ban has been imposed on her.
Sofia also shared a long note explaining her distress situation, in which she mentioned that the police have been cooperative with her but there's a "lack of justice" in her case.
She wrote on Instagram, "I cannot talk about the case and I will not. My priority is to get home to London where my life is on hold. I run a business, a healing practice and a clinic. Both are shut down now for a month. I have no income and my savings are being used whilst I am in Dubai. I am spending £1000 a week in accommodation and food plus other expenses on taxis to and from the police station. I also have to pay bills in my London home."
"The police have been very helpful and supportive in my case and have said this will be over soon and I will be home as soon as I am processed through the system. But not sure how long that will take. The case was dropped already, it just takes time," Sofia added.
The actor also opened up about facing mental strain on a daily basis. "I miss justice. In the end, justice will always be served. We are all witnesses to injustice.. God is watching through our eyes. I have obviously been chosen especially. The greatest souls that served humanity suffered injustices. Jesus, Kwan Yin, Shiva, Medusa, Athena, Poseidon, Durga Maa, Sekhmet, Isis, Ptah, Anubis, and many more", she added.
Sofia concluded caption her caption saying, "The time for injustice is ending on a spiritual level in the conscious realm. One has to take the final sufferings in the desertâ€æto release the ultimate power and love of God to all of humanity. Emotions with the secrets of the philosophers' stone, through the power of alchemy, in the conscious realms of the true God's and children of light, can be transmuted to power. It is done."
Sofia appeared in the television reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She currently lives in London. The actor has appeared in several TV shows, including Absolute Power, Comedy Nights Bachao, The Midnight Beast, Superdude, Jonathan Creek, Waterloo Road, and Fur TV, among others.
