ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Party After Their Bigg Boss 17 Journey Ends

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's post-Bigg Boss 17 party photos take the internet by storm.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ankita Lokhande, who secured a position in the top 4 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, was seen celebrating with her family and friends. Notably, her husband Vicky Jain, who also participated in the show, was unfortunately evicted just before the finals.

The festivities included a lively gathering with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole. Manasvi shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram story, captioning it as "Party time."

Also Read

Bigg Boss 17, Day 96 Written Update: Rift in Munawar & Ankita's Friendship

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Bigg Boss   Ankita Lokhande   Vicky Jain 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Party After Their Bigg Boss 17 Journey Ends

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's post-Bigg Boss 17 party photos take the internet by storm.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ankita Lokhande, who secured a position in the top 4 of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, was seen celebrating with her family and friends. Notably, her husband Vicky Jain, who also participated in the show, was unfortunately evicted just before the finals.

The festivities included a lively gathering with former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Manasvi Mamgai and Navid Sole. Manasvi shared a glimpse of the celebration on her Instagram story, captioning it as "Party time."

Also Read

Bigg Boss 17, Day 96 Written Update: Rift in Munawar & Ankita's Friendship

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Bigg Boss   Ankita Lokhande   Vicky Jain 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×