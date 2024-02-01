Former 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Accuses Friend of Rape; Delhi Police Files FIR

"No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," a senior police officer told PTI.

In continuation of the report, police sources revealed that the actor was invited by the accused to his residence, where he offered her drinks and food. "She (the actor) alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her," sources aware of the probe told the news agency.

The actor is originally from Mumbai and gained popularity during her stint on the reality television show Bigg Boss. She reportedly also works in television serials and has modelled.

While an official statement from the police is still awaited, an inquiry has been launched, and efforts are underway to capture the accused.