Former 'Bigg Boss' Contestant Accuses Friend of Rape; Delhi Police Files FIR

A former Bigg Boss contestant has accused her friend of raping her.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Trigger warning: Mentions, descriptions of sexual assault and physical abuse)
The Delhi Police filed an FIR (First Information Copy) after a former Bigg Boss contestant and television actor accused her "friend" of raping her in a south Delhi apartment, according to a report by PTI.
As per the complaint, an official told the news agency that the alleged incident took place in the Deoli Road flat in 2023. The FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Tigri police station against the accused.
"No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," a senior police officer told PTI.
In continuation of the report, police sources revealed that the actor was invited by the accused to his residence, where he offered her drinks and food. "She (the actor) alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her," sources aware of the probe told the news agency.
The actor is originally from Mumbai and gained popularity during her stint on the reality television show Bigg Boss. She reportedly also works in television serials and has modelled.
While an official statement from the police is still awaited, an inquiry has been launched, and efforts are underway to capture the accused.
