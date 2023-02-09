'A Book That Befits Her Extraordinary Life': Boney Kapoor On Sridevi's Biography

Sridevi was one of the most celebrated actors of her time. She made her Bollywood debut in 1979 as a lead actor in Solva Sawan. She is known for her roles in movies like English Vinglish, Chandni, Mr India, Lamhe, Sadma and Laadla. She worked in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi film industries.

Sridevi died at the age of 54 in 2018.