Shah Rukh Khan, Team Stopped at Mumbai Airport Over Luxury Watches: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by the Customs department at the Mumbai Airport on Friday night over some expensive watches that he and his team were carrying in their baggage, as per a report by NDTV. Sources told the publication that he had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh in Customs Duty before being allowed to leave the airport.

The superstar was returning after attending an event in Sharjah, where he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.