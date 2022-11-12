Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shah Rukh Khan, Team Stopped at Mumbai Airport Over Luxury Watches: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Team Stopped at Mumbai Airport Over Luxury Watches: Report

Shah Rukh had to reportedly pay Rs 6.83 lakh in Customs Duty before being allowed to leave the airport.
Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by the Customs department at the Mumbai Airport on Friday night over some expensive watches that he and his team were carrying in their baggage, as per a report by NDTV. Sources told the publication that he had to pay Rs 6.83 lakh in Customs Duty before being allowed to leave the airport.

The superstar was returning after attending an event in Sharjah, where he was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.

Also ReadWatch: Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With ‘Baazigar’ Lines as He Wins Award in UAE

The report also states that while Shah Rukh and his manager were allowed to leave the airport after completing the formalities, some members of his team, including his bodyguard, were detained the entire night for questioning. Reports have claimed that watches worth around Rs 18 lakh were found in the luggage.

