Rajkummar on What Soumitra Da's Reaction to Trapped Meant to Him

Rajkummar took to social media to share what he felt about the praise coming from Chatterjee.

Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to share how late Soumitra Chatterjee's reaction to his film Trapped meant everything to him. Mourning the veteran actor's demise, Rajkummar had tweeted, "Rest in Peace #SoumitraChatterjee sir. #Legend"

To which filmmaker Suman Ghosh recalled an incident wherein Rajkummar had requested him to get Soumitra Chatterjee's reaction on Trapped. "Remember you had given me the DVD of “Trapped” to show it to him? We saw it together and he was amazed by your performance. “Kirokom body language ta change korlo dekhecho?” (Just look at how he changed his body language gradually over the film)", Ghosh wrote.

Rajkummar replied, "Thank you Suman Da. Coming from him meant the world to me. His legacy will live forever".

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at 12.15pm on Sunday, 15 November in Kolkata. 85-year-old Soumitra Chatterjee, was admitted to Kolkata's Belle Vue Clinic on 6 October after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was on life support. Though the actor had tested negative for coronavirus on 14 October, he had to remain in hospital because of complications due to COVID-19 induced encephalopathy.