Film Industry, Politicians Mourn Soumitra Chatterjee’s Death

Celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday, 15 November.

Celebrated actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Sunday, 15 November at 12.15 pm. The 85-year-old legend passed away due to a prolonged illness after being hospitalised on 6 October. Several members of the film industry remembered the actor and paid their respects to him via social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Soumitra Chatterjee’s death and termed it a “colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.”

Filmmaker Onir termed Chatterjee’s passing away as the “End of an Era for Bengali Cinema”, he also said that there are too many performances of Chatterjee to mention.

Writer, lyricist and stand-up comic Varun Grover tweeted, “The world will keep revisiting your eyes, stories, and gentle mystery Soumitra Da - as if they are an ancient Mantra.”

Actor Richa Chadha thanked Soumitra Chatterjee for the movies and commented that his passing away was a “big, big loss to the world of cinema and art.”

Actor Parambrata tweeted that the pain of Soumitra Chatterjee’s passing away is too personal and requested the media to not call him for a reaction to Soumitra da’s passing away.

Chandan Roy Sanyal recalled his experience of working with Soumitra Chatterjee and how he was very nervous before the shoot.

Soon after the news of Soumitra Chatterjee’s death was made public, Swastika Mukherjee tweeted that the year would take it all - parents, legends, childhood, nostalgia.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted a picture of Satyajit Ray and Soumitra Chatterjee and commented that it was a partnership made in heaven.