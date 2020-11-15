Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Cremated With Full State Honours


Photo Gallery: Fans, friends, family pay their last respects to Soumitra Chatterjee.
Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee laying a wreath near Soumitra Chatterjee’s body. | (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was cremated with full state honours in Kolkata on the evening of 15 November. Chatterjee’s body was kept at the Rabindra Sadan in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 5.30pm so that his fans, friends, and extended family members could pay their last respects. Hundreds of people gathered at the venue and followed Chatterjee’s funeral procession.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the procession and walked the distance from Rabindra Sadan to the Keortala crematorium, where he was cremated with full state honours including a gun salute by the Kolkata Police.

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, paying her last respects to Soumitra Chatterjee.
Fans, friends and family gather to see Soumitra Chatterjee one last time.
Soumitra Chatterjee’s daughter Poulami Bose bids her father goodbye.
Poulami Bose bids her father Soumitra Chatterjee a final adieu.
West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee at the gathering before Soumitra Chatterjee’s cremation.
