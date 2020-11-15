Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Cremated With Full State Honours

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee was cremated with full state honours in Kolkata on the evening of 15 November. Chatterjee’s body was kept at the Rabindra Sadan in the afternoon from 3.30pm to 5.30pm so that his fans, friends, and extended family members could pay their last respects. Hundreds of people gathered at the venue and followed Chatterjee’s funeral procession.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also joined the procession and walked the distance from Rabindra Sadan to the Keortala crematorium, where he was cremated with full state honours including a gun salute by the Kolkata Police.