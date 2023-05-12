Here's What Alia Said About Her 'Jee Le Zaraa' Co-stars Katrina & Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, who was recently announced as the Indian ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Gucci, spoke about her upcoming project Jee Le Zaraa in an interview. Co-starring global superstar Priyanka Chopra and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, Alia spoke about how all the actors have managed to pick roles that have 'sparked conversations.'
In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said:
Alia also recalled what Priyanka had once said to her:
In a recent post, Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, was seen looking for shoot locations for the film.
Take a look:
The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti.
On the other end, Alia is all set to star in the Hollywood film Heart of Stone and Dharma production's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3. While Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her film Love Again.
