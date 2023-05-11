Alia Bhatt Announced as the First Indian Global Ambassador for Gucci

Alia Bhatt is the Italian luxury house Gucci’s first global ambassador from India.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt was announced as the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, Gucci. She took to her Instagram on 11 May to write about the same. She said that she was 'honoured' to represent the luxury brand globally.
The actor wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together"
Take a look at her post here:
She also shared another Instagram post, in which the brand's Instagram page wrote, "Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag."
As per reports, the Darlings actor will make her first appearance as the brand’s ambassador at the upcoming Gucci cruise 2023 runway show in Seoul, South Korea.
Alia will next be seen in the Netlfix film Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)