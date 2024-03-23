Here's The Truth Behind Diljit Dosanjh & Nisha Bano's Viral 'Wedding' Photo

Speculations about actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's alleged wedding to singer Nisha Bano are abuzz on the internet. It began when an old interview featuring Kiara Advani re-surfaced on social media, wherein she inadvertently refers to Diljit's son. Following this, fans dug out a purported wedding photo of Diljit and some reports also started claiming that he is married to Punjabi singer Nisha Bano.

Now, Nisha took to Instagram to issue a clarification regarding the same.