Here's The Truth Behind Diljit Dosanjh & Nisha Bano's Viral 'Wedding' Photo

Of late, speculations about Diljit Dosanjh's alleged wedding to singer Nisha Bano were rife on social media.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Speculations about actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's alleged wedding to singer Nisha Bano are abuzz on the internet. It began when an old interview featuring Kiara Advani re-surfaced on social media, wherein she inadvertently refers to Diljit's son. Following this, fans dug out a purported wedding photo of Diljit and some reports also started claiming that he is married to Punjabi singer Nisha Bano.
Now, Nisha took to Instagram to issue a clarification regarding the same.
Nisha humorously wrote, "Hahahaha koi menu v puchlo, mai ave hi wife bnati, eh news bhut viral ho rahi n bhut Sare lok menu video n pics tag n share kar rahe but punjabiya nu ta pta k mai @sameermahiofficial di wife aa Bollywood nu kon samjave (Somebody should ask me as well. They have made me somebody's wife, this news is going viral and people are tagging me in video and photos, Punjabis know that I am Sameer Mahi's wife but who will make Bollywood understand this?)"
Diljit has not said anything about these rumours.
